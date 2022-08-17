RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A large power outage has been reported in Richmond’s Southside.

According to Dominion Energy, the outage is concentrated in the Willow Oaks and Westlake Hills neighborhoods, just south of Pony Pasture. An estimated 1849 households in the area are currently without power.

Dominion’s website currently says power in the area is expected to be restored between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight. Crews have been dispatched to the area and the cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

Photo: outagemap.DominionEnergy.com

