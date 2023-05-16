RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The cost of an ambulance ride in Richmond is about to increase dramatically for some patients as rising costs and lackluster city support have driven the city’s EMS provider to increase rates.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) announced Tuesday that they would set new “retail rates” for their services starting June 1.

The retail rate is the rate charged to private insurance companies for ambulance services — and to individuals whose ambulance rides aren’t covered by insurance.

Right now, the base rate for a non-emergency trip is $450, but starting June 1, it will increase to $942. The base rate for a critical care trip will increase from $1,500 to $3,060. You can view a full list of the new rates here.

Cost increases were a major driver behind the rate increase, according to RAA. (Courtesy of RAA)

For residents with private insurance, part of that rate increase might be absorbed by their insurer, but some of the cost could be passed on as increased premiums or higher co-pays.

Importantly, that rate increase won’t apply to residents who use Medicare or Medicaid, because those rates are set independently by the federal government, and Medicare and Medicaid cover the full cost of most ambulance rides without co-pays.

Medicaid and Medicare calls 81% of RAA’s service calls, so the rate increase will only affect a small minority of their overall services.

The change comes after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered an outside review of the RAA’s operations. When the consultants released their report, one recommendation was to raise rates to match the market rates in other areas.

The goal, the RAA wrote, was to “generate the necessary revenue needed to continue providing quality clinical care to our patients and make RAA less reliant on the City of Richmond’s contribution.”

The RAA receives subsidies from the city to support services for residents who can’t afford to pay. (Courtesy of RAA)

Richmond provides an annual subsidy in order to support services for residents who can’t otherwise afford to pay. But that subsidy has effectively been falling since 2019, when the city budgeted $4.5 million for RAA.

That’s the equivalent of about $5.3 million today — but the city has instead reduced its subsidy to $4 million since 2022.

That year, the RAA asked the city for an additional $3.5 million in order to maintain its services, which Mayor Stoney refused.

If you want to avoid the increased costs, RAA offers a “Lifesaver” program where, for an annual fee, residents can get all of their co-pays and deductibles for ambulance transport covered. It currently costs $49 a year to enroll, but will increase to $62 in 2024.