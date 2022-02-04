Need diapers? Baby formula? There’s a drive in Richmond Saturday for low-income families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A drive-thru diaper drive is happening in Richmond on Saturday.

If you are in need of diapers or baby formula, you can go to 3009 Lafayette Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick some up.

This program is open to all low-income families who live in Henrico County, Richmond, Chesterfield and its surrounding areas.

Supply is limited and if the size is unavailable you will be notified, according to ICNA Relief RVA.

Registration is required for the event and you can sign up here.

You need to bring a valid photo identification.