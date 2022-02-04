Need diapers? Baby formula? There’s a drive in Richmond Saturday for low-income families

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:
diapers_570226

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A drive-thru diaper drive is happening in Richmond on Saturday.

If you are in need of diapers or baby formula, you can go to 3009 Lafayette Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick some up.

This program is open to all low-income families who live in Henrico County, Richmond, Chesterfield and its surrounding areas. 

Supply is limited and if the size is unavailable you will be notified, according to ICNA Relief RVA.

Registration is required for the event and you can sign up here.

You need to bring a valid photo identification.

May be an image of text that says 'ICNARelief Drive Thru DIAPER DISTRIBUTION Febuary 5th, 2022 11 AM- 1 PM Registration Required (no entry without registration) ttps://orm.ofci.com/cacSupRJ Baby formula will also be give out to those who need Location: 3009 Lafayette Ave. Richmond VA 23228 You must bring valid Photo ID on day of event For more info contact Hamna Saleem hamna.saleem@icnarelief.org 866-354-0102 ext 1610'

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events