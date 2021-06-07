Need something to do this summer? Check out Richmond parks and rec’s summer programming

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summertime is here and the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) is gearing up for a season of fun.

Festival of Arts

On Friday, June 18, the 64th annual Festival of Arts will begin with a performance from the Elegba Folklore Society at Dogwood Dell. On Saturday, June 19, Richmond’s Legacy Band will be performing at 8 p.m. See the poster below for a full list of summer performances.

City pools

The City of Richmond’s pools are also open. Starting Saturday, June 19, they will operate on normal hours:

Weekdays: 1 to 8 p.m. with free swim available from 1 to 4:30 p.m., family time from 5 to 7 p.m. and adult swim from 7 to 8 p.m.

1 to 8 p.m. with free swim available from 1 to 4:30 p.m., family time from 5 to 7 p.m. and adult swim from 7 to 8 p.m. Weekends: Outdoor pools are open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Movies in the Park

This year’s Movies in the Park series still begin with “The Goonies” at Byrd Park at sunset on Friday, June 25.

PRCF’s youth summer camps

Have you registered your child for PRCF’s youth summer camps? On Monday, June 28, the “Summer Play” summer camp, for ages 6 to 12 will begin. This is a partial day camp that operates from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the option of an extended day.

Pine Camp Arts and Community Center will also be hosting a half-day camp outdoor adventure camp.

CLICK HERE to register.

Make sure to follow Richmond parks and rec on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.