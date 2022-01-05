Neighbors asking drivers to slow down after car slams into homes on Monteiro Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond residents in the South Barton Heights neighborhood are pleading for drivers to slow down after a car crashed into multiple homes on New Year’s Eve.

Marilynn Joyner has lived on Monteiro Street for more than two decades but wasn’t prepared for what she found outside her door on Dec. 31.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Joyner told 8News.

A driver had run off the road and crashed into her porch, causing damage to her home and the house next door.







Richmond police confirm with 8News that officers were called to Monteiro Street just after 12:30 a.m. December 31, 2021, for a car that had gone off the road and collided with structures. Officers found the suspect, William Sally, 40, nearby and made an arrest. He was charged with felony hit and run and reckless driving.

Joyner said this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into her home and that she’s seen drivers speed on the bridge that leads up to her street.

“This is the second vehicle that has impacted my home,” she explained. “When you can just sit and stand and just hear how fast they’re coming across that bridge – they’re not really taking that into consideration.”

She said she’s asked Richmond Public Works Department (DPW) to add in speed bumps.

A public works spokesperson sent 8News a statement saying the DPW’s Traffic Engineering reviewed traffic safety on Monteiro Street on several occasions and has made various safety improvements to the road and area. Those include warning signs, pavement markings, chevron signs, 25 mph speed limit signs and advisory 15 mph speed limit signs in both directions for the curve on Monteiro Street at Poe Street.

The spokesperson added the road is a key street for crossing I-95 and for emergency vehicles and that speed tables are not planned.

Despite the changes, Joyner says more needs to be done.

“I don’t want anyone to die behind this,” she said. “I really don’t want anyone to lose their life.”