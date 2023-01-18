RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An agreement has been reached between the Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control Authority (ABC) and a Richmond convenience store at the center of community outcry against violence.

Over the span of three months in 2022, seven people were shot, including one juvenile, outside of the Carolina Express convenience store in two separate shootings. A month later, Virginia ABC stepped in and revoked the establishment’s liquor license.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, it was announced that new ABC-founded conditions had been agreed upon by City leaders and the convenience store’s management. A full copy of the agreement is included below:

“I was so glad,” said a nearby resident, Eno, after hearing the news. “Whatever is going on with that city and that store is a good thing.”

Eno told 8News he believes the new policies are a step in the right direction

“When you got 50-60 kids staying out in front of the store you don’t want to go in the store,” he said. “You bump into somebody they like what. You know how kids are in this day and time.”

During Tuesday’s press conference the chief law enforcement officer of Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement, Thomas Kirby, said loitering was an important consideration in the agreement.

“Everything that we looked at dealt with loitering and people remaining in the area after they made a purchase,” Kirby said. “We’re trying to make this a safe environment, so we put things in place.”

Eno said he already started seeing improvement after the convenience store’s license was revoked in November 2022 — although, he admits this could simply coincide with the change in weather.

“It’s peaceful. You can walk around the street. You can walk your dog. You don’t have to worry about no mess,” he said.

Virginia ABC says the contractual conditions will take effect as soon as possible.