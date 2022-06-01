RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has learned new details about the woman in a wheelchair who was struck and killed Tuesday night.

Richmond police have not yet confirmed the identity of the woman, but neighbors in the area told 8News that they saw her often on her way to the convenience store on the corner.

According to police, she was in a motorized wheelchair when she was hit and killed Tuesday night.

Officers arrived at East Broad Street near Oliver Hill Way at 7:15 p.m. yesterday evening for a report of a car striking a person. A video, sent by an 8News viewer, shows the area roped off with heavy police presence and pieces of a wheelchair scattered in the street. Police said the driver stayed on scene.

Randy Thomas is a neighbor who lives near the scene. Thomas said he was a witness of the police presence and knew the woman who was killed.

“We see her every day. She’s a very nice woman,” Thomas said. “I love her to death like my mother. When I saw her yesterday, that broke my heart.”

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died. According to the manager at the Exxon gas station and A Plus convenience store, she had just stopped in the store before she was hit. He said she was a sweet woman and stopped in multiple times a day.

“The women doesn’t bother anybody,” Thomas said. “She comes down here and gets what she wants from the store. Then she goes back home.”

Neighbors who live near the East Broad Street and North 17th Street intersection hope that cars slow down for pedestrians, as the intersection is very busy.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Sergeant D. Cuffley at (804)-912-6487 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.