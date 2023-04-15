RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Jackson Ward neighborhood was jolted awake Saturday, April 15 around 3:30 a.m. after an old house’s brick wall came crashing down.

Nobody was injured, but neighbors told 8News that they were in shock after being woken up — only able to see dust. Richmond resident Benny Slay reflected on the hectic awakening.

“We absolutely felt like an earthquake happened,” Slay said. “It lasted for about 30 seconds and it was shocking and shaking to the house. Everything in our house shook.”

Richmond Fire Department arrived on scene. Nearby residents believe current construction work is to blame. However, home inspectors won’t be able to check out the scene until offices open Monday. So in the meantime, residents like Slay are forced to temporarily relocate.

“My partner, my pooch and I are left to hotel lodging because it’s not safe to stay in our space,” Slay said. “It’s pretty scary.”

Slay’s home is in a separate building, which was also built around 1902; therefore, the Richmond man is anxious about its foundational soundness, too.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I think we’re going to have to evacuate,” Slay said. “I have a partner and I have a pooch. If it were me myself, I might tough it out. But I have loved ones.”

Slay gave a special shout out to Richmond Fire Department. He said Station five arrived at the scene almost immediately following the collapse to make sure everyone was safe and to help the scared neighbors navigate the crazy setting.