RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Award-winning restaurant Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will be coming to Short Pump Town Center.

The grand opening of Virginia’s first Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is set for Monday, Feb. 5. It will be located at 11788 W. Broad St.

The 11,000-square-foot space at Short Pump Town Center will accommodate up to 350 guests at a time. With four dining rooms suitable for both corporate and casual eating experiences, Perry’s can serve parties “from 8 up to 84.”

Sample design of the restaurant’s exterior. (Photo: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille)

Sample design of the restaurant’s bar. (Photo: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille)

Sample design of the restaurant’s main dining area. (Photo: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille)

“Perry’s Famous Pork Chop.” (Photo: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille)

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment to introduce Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to Virginia and are excited to finally make our way into the greater Richmond area,” said founder and owner Chris Perry.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille opened in 1979 in Houston as a small meat market, known then as Perry’s Butcher Shop and Deli. Now, Perry’s has expanded into a chain of award-winning restaurants.

To learn more about this new restaurant, visit its website or call 804-816-2160.