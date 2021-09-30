New basketball courts coming soon to Broad Rock Park in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond broke ground today for new basketball courts at Broad Rock Park.

Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing the city spend $78 million in American Rescue Plan money to improve city parks and community centers. Stoney says the decades-old facilities like Broad Rock will get a major makeover.

“I really do look forward to the day I’ll be draining a couple three pointers right here on this very spot,” Stoney said. “We’re going to make this an even better place for our young people, for our adults, for all people to live, no matter what neighborhood their living in, no matter what side of the river they’re living in.”

Other plans for Broad Rock include an indoor pool and baseball facility, outdoor pavilion and fitness area, and pickleball courts.