RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new Midlothian Library is currently under construction and is expected to open later this year.

Located at 521 Coalfield Rd, the library is around two thirds larger than the library that used to be at the site.

The plans include interactive indoor features for children, an outdoor reading garden, an outdoor classroom with musical sculptures and a drive-thru book return.

Anyone looking to watch the constrcution live to track the building’s progress can do so here at the Chesterfield County Public Library’s website.