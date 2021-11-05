New bike lanes coming to Richmond before the end of next summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Southside, the Church Hill neighborhood and the Northside are all getting new bike lanes by Summer 2022.

The Richmond Department of Public Works has started on these projects which are part of an overall repaving and resurfacing program.

According to the DPW, new bike lanes will be accompanied by other protective measures including high-visibility crosswalks and curb ramps.

Soon the following areas will feature improvements for people who bike, scoot or roll:

Brookland Parkway (from Arthur Ashe Boulevard/Hermitage Road to Brook Road)

Marshall Street (from 29th Street to 21st Street)

Walmsley Boulevard (from the west City line to Belmont Road)

Warwick Road (from Hull Street to Richmond Highway)

Warwick Road (from Hull Street to Richmond Highway)

Walmsley Boulevard (from the west City line to Belmont Road)

Marshall Street (from 29th Street to 21st Street)

Brookland Parkway (from Arthur Ashe Boulevard/Hermitage Road to Brook Road) Maps used in the City of Richmond’s virtual public engagement presentation

Two other areas had been designated for bike lanes that will not receive them during this timeframe. Grove Avenue from Shadwell Road to Seneca Road in the city’s West End had been identified as an area to get a bike lane but instead it will be repaved without one.

Over near Maymont, there will be a bike lane eventually added on Colorado Avenue from Hampton Street to Dance Street. The changes will not be put in place during this series of paving project.