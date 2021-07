RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 30 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on the Fourth of July.

The museum’s Facebook post said this ceremony was held in partnership with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services.

It was officiated by Chief Judge Roger Gregory with the U.S. Court of Appeals fourth circuit.