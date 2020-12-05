New COVID-19 case at GRTC, 6 employees actively fighting the virus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A sixth GRTC employee is now fighting the coronavirus. Since the pandemic has started there have been 31 cases at GRTC, 28 of which are employees.

The newest employee to be diagnosed with the virus was last at work on Nov. 28.

Of the five other GRTC employees on leave, Four are recovering at home and one person (Case #26) is being treated at the hospital. GRTC says their condition is improving.

They are now contact tracing for the latest case. It is suspected that the other employees did not contract COVID-19 at work.

The next free COVID-19 testing event for GRTC staff is on Dec. 10.