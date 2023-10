RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new development is being built near The Diamond, where patrons will have five restaurants to choose from.

Jason Guillot, a spokesperson with the developer, Thalhimer Realty Partners said that a Starbucks, Raising Cane’s, Chipotle, Marco’s Pizza and Toast, New American Gastropub will be coming to ‘Scott’s Walk.’

Marco’s Pizza and Toast are both locally owned, according to developers.

Developers said the restaurants will open in phases during the first half of 2024.