New direct flight from Richmond to Chicago Midway on Southwest Airlines now in service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders can now take a direct flight to the Windy City! Starting, April 12, Southwest Airlines will offer new nonstop flights from Richmond to Chicago Midway.

To start, flights will be departing five days a week but the airline hopes to make flights daily in May.

According to the Richmond Airport, Chicago was Richmond’s 6th-most popular destination pre-pandemic, counting more than 170,000 travelers flying between the two cities in 2019.

“With flights to Chicago (Midway) now underway, RIC enthusiastically welcomes the expansion of Southwest Airlines service from the Richmond region,” said Perry J. Miller, A.A.E., I.A.P., president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission. “Air travelers are gaining an attractive flight option to one of our most popular destinations just in time for spring and summer trips.”

Currently, Southwest offers flights between Richmond and Atlanta, as well as seasonal service to Orlando and Tampa. Southwest also plans to add a direct flight from Richmond to Denver next month.