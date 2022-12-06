RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond shoppers looking for deals and discounts have even more reason to rejoice this month — it’s just been announced that a new Dollar Tree store will soon open in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

The new 11,324-square-foot store, located at 502 East Laburnum Avenue, is a part of the approximately 1.5-acre site of the Raceway Shopping Center that’s seated at the corner of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike and East Laburnum.

“Dollar Tree was very excited about this location as it filled a gap in the Highland Park area. An opening date has not been announced, but it is anticipated they will open in mid-December after a complete remodel of the building,” David T. Kalman, the store’s landlord representative from S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., said.

According to Kalman, the new Dollar Tree building was originally constructed to house a Rite Aid in 1995 before being converted to a Walgreen’s pharmacy.