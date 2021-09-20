New Emancipation and Freedom monument to be unveiled in Richmond on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Commission announced that the Emancipation and Freedom monument will be unveiled on Brown’s Island Wednesday morning.

The new monument, dedicated to African American’s fight for freedom, has two 12-foot bronze statues that represent formerly enslaved people. One statue is of a woman holding a baby. The second statue is of a man with broken shackles.

There are also ten people depicted on the monument’s base who fought for freedom for African Americans. Images and information about the following individuals will be included below the statues:

Mary Elizabeth Bowser

William Harvey Carney

Gabriel

Dred Scott

Nat Turner

Rosa Dixon Bowser

John Mercer Langston

John Mitchell, Jr.

Lucy Simms

Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker

There will be a ceremony to officially show the monument for the first time at 10 a.m. on Wednesday by the end of the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge. Anyone is able to attend the event for free.

According to a release about the event, speech will be given by Dr. Lauranett L. Lee and the Elegba Folklore Society will perform a libation ceremony. State and local leaders such as Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be in attendance.

The project started in 2012 and the unveiling was previously planned for 2019.