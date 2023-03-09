RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Byrd Theatre Foundation has announced the selection of its new executive director.

Becky Dixon, the general manager and chief executive officer of the organization has announced that Benjamin C. Cronly was selected for the position. This decision is effective as of March 4, 2023.

Cronly earned a Bachelor of Science in applied mathematics at Hampden-Sydney College and previously worked as a financial and insurance advisor. He also volunteered at the Richmond Christmas Gala Board, St. Andrew’s School and The Byrd Theatre Foundation.

Cronly is replacing former Executive Director Stacy Shaw, who served in the role from June 2020 to March 2023.

The Byrd Theatre Foundation is a nonprofit that was formed in 2001 to preserve and restore the Byrd Theatre as a historical asset. The Byrd was opened in 1928 on West Cary Street and the foundation exists to integrate cultural, educational and community events into the theatre’s programming.