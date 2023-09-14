RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) is getting ready to unveil its newest exhibition, which features photography and paintings from an artist who was born and raised in Richmond.

Willie Anne Wright: Artist and Alchemist will be on display from Oct. 21, 2023, to April 28, 2024. Admission will be free for all VMFA guests.

The exhibition celebrates the 60-year career of Richmond native Willie Anne Wright, a photographer and painter who started out making pop art prints in the 1960s and 70s before moving on to photography and becoming a leading figure in the medium of pinhole photography.

The exhibit will feature 69 of Wright’s photographs and nine of her paintings, which examine pop culture and feminine identity, as well as the “shifting cultural landscape of the American South” during the latter half of the 20th century.

Anne S at Jack B’s Pool, 1984, Willie Anne Wright (American, born 1924), silver dye bleach print. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Arthur and Margaret Glasgow Endowment

“Endlessly curious and experimental, Willie Anne Wright merges a deep interest in historical forms with a contemporary, irreverent sensibility,” said Dr. Sarah Kennel, VMFA’s Curator of Photography. “Her paintings and photographs explore the pulse of media culture, the pull of the past and the ways that gender and history shape experience. Her eye for both the enduring and the idiosyncratic and her mastery of her chosen media infuse her work with humor and liveliness.”

Dr. Kennel will be doing a lecture on Wright’s work on Oct. 19, a few days before the exhibition’s opening. Tickets are $8 ($5 for VMFA members) and the lecture will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the museum’s Leslie Cheek Theater.

The VMFA has also published a fully illustrated book which coincides with the exhibition. The book will be available online and at the VMFA Shop on Oct. 16.