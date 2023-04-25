RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A brand new fusion food truck will be debuting this weekend at its permanent location at one of Richmond’s most popular cideries.

Urban Myth Street Food will make its first appearance at noon on Saturday, April 29, and will be at Buskey Cider — which will be celebrating its 7th Anniversary — located at 2910 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition.

The food truck will offer Southern food with a fusion twist of Asian flavors with a menu that includes fried chicken and mashed potatoes with rice bowls and skewers. The menu will also be 100% gluten-free.

“Pumped to announce the opening of our food truck to be permanently located at Buskey Cider,” a post from Buskey Cider’s official Instagram page reads. “Urban Myth has been in the works of the minds of Will and Elle Correll for years.”

As part of the celebration, Buskey Cider will also be releasing a new product, the Gold Rush Single Varietal Cider, on draft and in cans.