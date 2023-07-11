Long-anticipated construction begins on new "Richmond High School of the Arts"

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The much-anticipated groundbreaking for what was once known as Richmond’s George Wythe High School will be taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, July 15 at 10:00 a.m., a ceremony will be held at 4314 Crutchfield St. to mark the groundbreaking for the new school, which will be called Richmond High School for the Arts, according to Richmond Public Schools (RPS).

This school has been in the planning stages for quite some time, with its planners telling 8News in March that they’d hoped to break ground this summer.

“Ultimately it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a village to build a new building,” George Wythe High School’s principal, Kevin Olds, told reporters at the time.

It would seem those hopes will be realized this Saturday.

While final plans for the building are still in the works, construction is still set to begin. All athletic activities will be relocated during this time.