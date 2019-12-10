New law bans use of cell phones while driving in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Using a cellphone while operating a vehicle in Richmond is now banned, following a city council meeting Monday.

City council voted unanimously to pass the ban on driving while using a handheld communications device.

The hands-free driving ordinance, proposed by Mayor Levar Stoney and introduced at the October 14 council meeting, was recently amended. The ordinance is an attempt to curb traffic fatalities and promote pedestrian safety.

“A holistic Vision Zero plan requires engineering, education, and enforcement,” said Mayor Stoney. “Prohibiting the use of a cell phone while driving is necessary to change both ingrained attitudes and dangerous habits.”

The law banning the use of a hand-held 📱while driving died in the House today. I’ve directed my team to begin the work of introducing an ordinance that will add an extra penalty for drivers who are distracted by the use of their cell📱while driving in Richmond. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/x9vnmgUd5O — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) April 4, 2019

According to the Richmond Police Department, distracted drivers have killed or injured 218 people in the city of Richmond so far this year.

The use of a handheld device while driving in Richmond could now result in a $125 fine for first-time offenders. Subsequent offenses will result in a $250 fine.

RELATED: Richmond mayor wants harsher penalties for distracted driving

“It’s just not acceptable to use a cell phone while driving when we know the dire consequences,” said Mayor Stoney in a release. “With this ban, Richmond sends a clear message: whether you’re texting or not, put down the phone, or there will be consequences. I hope the General Assembly will send the same message this year.”