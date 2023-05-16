RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is in the process of renaming four schools in the district that are currently named after members of the confederate army or figures who enslaved people.

John B. Cary Elementary is named after a former superintendent of Richmond Public Schools and supporter of the Confederacy. The Richmond School Board has narrowed its new name choices down from five to three.

According to Matthew Stanley, Director of Advocacy and Outreach for Richmond Schools, the three names in consideration are Lois Harrison-Jones Elementary School, Maplewood Elementary School, and Mildred Loving Elementary School.

Lois Harrison-Jones was the first female superintendent of Richmond Public Schools and the first Black female superintendent in Virginia. The elementary school currently resides on Maplewood Avenue in Richmond. Finally, Mildred Loving and her husband were plaintiffs in the U.S. Supreme Court case that effectively legalized interracial marriage in the U.S.

The Richmond School Board will vote on a new name on Monday, June 5.

