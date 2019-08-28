RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University students can start the semester off with a fresh haircut as a new barbershop plans to open on campus later this week.

8News took a look inside the Brand New Wave, VUU’s on-campus barbershop, on Wednesday. The shop is not only to help students look and feel good, but will also be used for work study experience.

“Basically, when you look good, you feel good,” Trish, a stylist at the Brand New Wave, said.

The goal at the new shop is to bring innovation for the people in front of and behind the clippers.

“It’s a new way of doing things,”a barber named Bizz told 8News. “It’s innovation!”

Elishah Howard is a VUU senior and one of the workers at Brand New Wave. He said that while he uses the shop for the work study program, it means a bit more to him than that.

“It wasn’t work study for me. I have always seen this as an extra hustle,” Howard said. “Why not use this experience while I get my license, be able to work in the shop and still provide this service to the campus.”

The professionals working in the shop agree that it gives Howard and other students a valuable experience.

“We’re able to show the students the entrepreneurship role that we play,” Trish said.

“We have a relationship,” Bizz told 8News, “like a family bond that we create.”

Students with a valid university ID can receive discounted prices but anyone is welcome. The barbershop’s official grand opening is this Friday.