New otter exhibit opens at Metro Richmond Zoo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most popular animals housed at the Metro Richmond Zoo has a new exhibit.

Otter Cove will house the zoo’s two African clawless otters named ‘Pili’ and ‘Max.’ The new exhibit is more than five times the size of the otter’s previous home.

The zoo recently reopened for walkthrough tours after limiting visitors to drive-thrus only trips as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the Metro Richmond Zoo is allowing visitors at under 50 percent capacity and taking other safety measures in response to the virus.

