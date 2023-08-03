RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to reconsider plans to build a new training facility for its fire department in South Richmond.

The Richmond Fire Department originally proposed to build the new facility in the Hickory Hill area, replacing the Hickory Hill Community Center. However, Mayor Levar Stoney requested a new plan after residents raised their concerns about replacing the community center and being exposed to dangerous chemicals.

After years of searching for a new location to train, the Richmond Fire Department constructed a new plan to train in Hickory Hill but build a burn tower in Sandston — replacing their current building that failed inspection in 2021.

It is unknown when construction would begin for the new facility.

To read more about the proposed plan, click BELOW: