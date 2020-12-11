New positive case of COVID-19 reported by GRTC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new case among the GRTC workforce has been reported by the Richmond-area transit company.

GRTC spokesperson Carre Rose Pace announced Friday evening that a 32nd GRTC employee tested positive. It’s the company’s 35th positive coronavirus case overall. The employee, who has public-facing duties, is currently in quarantine.

“There are ten people currently on leave with COVID-19, all of whom are recovering at home,” Pace said in a statement. “The active cases are suspected to have been contracted off-duty from other family members or non-work activities around Thanksgiving.”

Free, periodic testing for COVID-19 remains available for GRTC employees. Additional information can be found here.

