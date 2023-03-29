RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After a nationwide search, United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg now has a new President who has a rich history with the Richmond community.

On March 29, the Board of Directors announced that Barbara Couto Sipe has been selected as the newest President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. Her new position becomes effective on June 16.

Sipe is a VCU alumnae who has served on more than a dozen nonprofit and government committees over the last 20 years.

She has been President and CEO of the nonprofit NextUp RVA since 2013. For the last decade, Sipe has give over 1,000 Richmond City teens access to enrichment programming outside of school. In addition to her work with NextUp RVA, she currently serves on the City of Richmond’s Human Services Expert Cabinet.

She also has a long history with United Way itself. Sipe previously served as United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg’s Vice President of Community Impact and Director of Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond for 12 years. During that time, she developed initiatives as a regional school readiness plan and a Greater Richmond age-wave plan that benefited children and families across the region.

In addition to her service in Central Virginia, she also worked at United Way Worldwide in Alexandria as Director of Corporate Relations.

“Returning to United Way feels like coming home,” Sipe said. “I look forward to collaborating with the board, volunteers, staff and community partners to support and uplift people in need today while also improving systems to ensure all people in our region have the opportunity thrive.”

Sipe will be replacing Angela Otto, who has been serving as the United Way Interim President & CEO since October when previous President James Taylor stepped down. Otto will return to her prior position as Vice President of Finance & Administration after June 16.



