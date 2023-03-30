RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Wednesday afternoon, Ryan Odom was announced as the new head coach of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Men’s Basketball team.

According to the university, Odom — who previously spent two seasons at Utah State — is the 13th head coach in the program’s history.

Odom has 26 years of coaching experience, including a recent trip to the 2022-23 NCAA tournament after leading the Aggies to a 26-9 season. Before Utah State, Odom led the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Men’s Basketball program to history by becoming the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No.1 seed in the March Madness tournament in 2018.

Starting four years as a point guard, Odom graduated from Hampden Sydney in 1996.

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN announced that Mike Rhoades, the previous head coach for VCU Men’s Basketball, would be leaving the Rams program to take on the head coaching role at Penn State. Rhoades had been with VCU since 2017.

To read more about Ryan Odom, click BELOW: