RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New parking permits are now available for purchase for residents of the Randolph and Mulberry Restricted Parking Districts.

According to the Department of Public Works, both mail-in and in-person renewal options are available for qualifying residents.

The current parking permit will expire on July 31, 2022.

Decals and applications are available at City Hall, Room 102, 900 East Broad Street, Richmond. The office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can get more information, verify residency and download an application for mailing at the Richmond City website.