New retail, residential construction planned for Shops at Stratford Hills

A rendering shows how the townhomes proposed for the area near the Shops at Stratford Hills could look. (Photo: Williams Mullen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-based developer Harper Associates is working to expand the Shops at Stratford Hills, a project that could mean new retail and residential construction.

The development is currently home to 10 retailers, anchored by Target and Publix. But just to the east of Publix, there is approximately six acres of land, which Harper Associates plans to use for this expansion.

Public records show that Harper Associates is seeking authorization from the City of Richmond to build a restaurant with drive-thru capabilities, as well as 36 townhomes.

Williams Mullen attorney T. Preston Lloyd, who has been representing Harper Associates throughout this approval process, confirmed to 8News that the restaurant will be home to a new Chipotle and likely one other food service business, though it will be about another year before any businesses are able to occupy the space.

This rendering shows the rear of the proposed townhomes. (Photo: Williams Mullen)

“The initial plans for the Shops at Stratford Hills contemplated a future phase of development on vacant land located east of Cherokee Road Extended,” Lloyd said. “More recently, the plans for this area evolved to reflect a fundamental rethinking of the typical suburban retail shopping center.”

Following review of the application by City staff, Lloyd said that public hearings are expected to take between four and six months, as the developers work to make sure they are meeting the needs and addressing the concerns of the community. Conversations with the community in the vicinity of this project will be ongoing.

“As with our past updates to the zoning regulations for the shopping center, we will engage with community stakeholders regarding these proposals as our application progresses,” Lloyd said. “We are in the preliminary stages of coordinating these conversations.”

Will Allen with Harper Associates said that the need for additional development has risen from public desire to make communities more vibrant, a place where residents can live, work and play.

“The neighborhood is changing,” he said. “There’s a lot of young couples moving in over there, into that Stratford Hills submarket, and we had a struggle with the grocery store turnover years ago. The reality is that shopping centers are changing. They’re adding and combining other uses.”

Allen said that the project is in too much of a preliminary stage to be able to provide a total price or even the cost of the townhomes, but each home with be approximately 1,600 square feet.

“With the introduction of for-sale residential uses and new restaurants that compliment and enhance the existing center, the Shops at Stratford Hills offers the perfect destination mixed-use community, thanks to its central location with easy access to the City and proximity to quality dining, retailers, grocery options and parks,” Lloyd said.