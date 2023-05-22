RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The wait is over! The Science Museum of Virginia has officially opened The Green, a former parking lot turned several-acre urban greenspace, right in the middle of the city.

Featuring native trees, lighted walking paths, benches, public art and more, the Broad Street greenspace provides a break from the hustle and bustle of the city and is available for all community members to utilize.

The Science Museum of Virginia has officially opened The Green, a former parking lot turned several-acre urban greenspace, right in the middle of the city. (Photo: Science Museum of Virginia)

Artist of Cosmic Perceptions art installation at the Science Museum of Virginia (Photo: Science Museum of Virginia)

“Richmond needs more greenspace, and we’re proud to showcase examples of natural solutions to address the impacts of climate change,” said museum Chief Wonder Officer Richard Conti. “We can’t wait to see guests, neighbors and community members enjoying The Green’s robust ecosystems and blooming native plants, and we look forward to watching that connection and engagement deepen as we complete the remaining work of greening our campus.”

The Green project has been in the works for more than five years and progress toward the goal began with the construction of a four-level museum parking deck and the demolition of two acres of flat surface lot where the greenspace now resides.

In addition, the greenspace aligns with the Richmond 300 development plan, which prioritizes green space for Scott’s Addition in an effort to reduce stormwater into the combined sewer system, reduce heat islands and increase the tree canopy — among other goals. The science museum says the green space will assist in mitigating the heat island effect felt in the district.

Although The Green is open to the public, the full-scale goal of the museum’s larger green space project has yet to be completed. The museum hopes to have more than 20 acres of green space surrounding the building in the next several years.

The Green is open to the public every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Pets are welcome in the space, but must be on a leash.

