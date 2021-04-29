New RRHA campaign helps families who are behind on rent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority has launched a new program to help RRHA families who are behind on their rent.

The housing authority said that during the pandemic many RRHA families have not consistently been paying their rent. RRHA said more than 1,500 households are behind.

“We understand that the pandemic has had a debilitating impact on many in our communities. Looking ahead, we want to make sure that our families use this time to catch up, so that they are not subject to lease enforcement action when the moratoria are lifted,” Interim CEO Stacey Daniels-Fayson said in a release.

As the first push of this program, RRHA property management offices will reach out to families to schedule a meeting to discuss available resources including, financial assistance options, budgeting, employment assistance, and free or nearly free childcare. The goal of this program is to bring balances up to date.

RRHA families are encouraged to contact their management office for more information.