RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During Monday night’s meeting, Richmond public school board members proposed a new program called “RPS 200” that could make students go to school for 20 extra days, taking the school year from 180 to 200 days.

The purpose of the program is to tackle the learning loss due to the pandemic.

Three schools — Fairfield Court, Cardinal, and Overby Sheppard elementary schools — could potentially begin participating in RPS 200 this summer. The program would move the school year start date up to July 24, but RPS200 schools would have the same last day, holidays and breaks as the traditional schools

The three schools need approval for program implementation from the teachers, staff, and families before the program goes up for approval with the school board. So far, two of the three schools have been accepted by teachers and staff and are in the family voting phase.

Schools that receive majority approval from both staff and families will go on to board approval, which must be completed by April 1.

If approved, students and staff would have the option to transfer out of the RPS 200 program to other schools, space permitting. Although, the students would not be provided with transportation to other schools unless additional funding is allocated for new bus driver positions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Additional information on the program can be found here.