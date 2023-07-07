RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tucked in the hustle and bustle of Richmond sits a tranquil Italian Garden at Maymont Park.

The gardens, installed in 1910 by the original Maymont owners, James and Sallie Dooley, boast a rich history with influences from authentic Italian gardens.

“They were designed by Noland and Baskervill, a local architecture firm,” said Kathy Garrett-Cox, Maymont’s director of historical resources and collections. “The Dooleys really loved Italy. There are many signs of that in their home, and they actually sent Baskervill to Italy to study Italian garden design. Many of the elements you see here in our garden are reflected in the gardens of Italy.”

Visitors can learn more about it with a self-guided audio tour offered on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this summer.

“You’re given what we call a pod catcher, and there are spaces all around the gardens where you can hold these up and hear different aspects of the gardens as you’re wandering through them,” Garett-Cox explained. “You can start anywhere you want; you can go at your own pace.”

Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Stone Garden Welcome Center or Maymont Mansion and online.