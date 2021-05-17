New showers for Richmond’s homeless population

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s homeless population will soon have a new places to take showers.

First Baptist Church recently renovated its shower facility, making it one of only three churches in the city that provides this kind of care for the homeless. The facility has eight shower stalls, two of which are accessible to people with disabilities.

In addition to the showers, First Baptist will also provide soap, shampoo, clean towels, new socks and underwear for clients each time they shower.

Steve Richard, a minister with the church, said their goal is to make sure people are taken care of.

“The showers and the clothes and the food is a momentary thing but they feel good — plus they come and we try to be their family,” he said. “We talk to them, give them a cup of coffee, sit down with them — it just makes a big difference seeing life change, even it’s only for a few minutes.”

This new facility will open up in June.