New traffic lights installed on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond announced it has installed new traffic lights on Monday as part of its Forest Hill Avenue Improvement project.

The traffic signal is at Forest Hill Avenue at Melbourne Drive and will be “energized” on Dec. 13. Until then, the lights will be placed in a “flash mode.” The City said people coming from Melbourne Drive will see a flashing red light and drivers heading from Forest Hill Avenue will see a yellow light.

The city said this temporary flashing will give drivers the chance to adjust to the new signal being set to function fully on Dec. 20.

You can find more information online here or email questions to AskPublicWorks@rva.gov.