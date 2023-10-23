RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New traffic signal equipment, pedestrian signals, accessibility ramps and crosswalk markings are coming to the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cherokee Road.

The Department of Public Works said the $218,000 project includes the following:

Traffic signal mast arm poles with traffic signal heads and high visibility backplates These backplates are retro-reflective and therefore more visible to drivers in both daytime and nighttime conditions, helping to reduce potential crashes

Countdown pedestrian signals with push buttons

Accessible ramps with sidewalk

High visibility crosswalk markings

Work will begin next week and is estimated to be complete next spring.

During construction, the department said there will be intermittent lane closures. The department asks drivers to give construction workers extra space and slow down when you see orange cones in the work zones.

The Department of Public Works said the project is funded through the Capital Improvement Program.