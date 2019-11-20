New Valentine exhibit explores how social media could have impacted women’s suffrage movement

A new exhibit at The Valentine museum in Richmond is shedding light on the women’s suffrage movement in a unique way.

The exhibit explores the stories of the suffrage debate as if the key players had access to present-day social media platforms.

The suffrage movement was a critical turning point in Richmond in the early 1900s. #BallotBattle highlights the legacies of five activists and illustrates how the debate could have played out if they had access to social media.

Museum officials say just like we currently use social media every day in debate, the key players in the suffrage movement on both sides used their version of social media, such as postcards and newspapers, to spread their message.

So, the Valentine’s new exhibit takes a look at the stories may have played out had the activists had access to present-day platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

“When we were considering what was going here in Richmond 100 years ago, in the run-up to the passage of the 19th Amendment, we thought they were really using the same types of social media that we were,” explained Christina Vida, The Valentine’s curator of general collections. “They were using newspapers, they were using postcards, and mailers.”

The exhibit opens Thursday, November 21 and runs through September 2020.

