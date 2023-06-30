“An Unfinished Museum: 125 Years of the Valentine” is located on the lower floor of The Valentine. (Credit: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new exhibit now open at the Valentine Museum will take you back more than a century to learn all about the museum’s role in Richmond’s history.

An Unfinished Museum: 125 Years of the Valentine features photographs of previous exhibitions, the museum’s evolving campus, and educational programs from the past.

“It is fun to go into the institutional records to see how spaces have changed that you don’t even recognize, look at past exhibition galleries that don’t exist anymore,” Director of Collections Meg Hughes told 8News. “It was a fun process.”

Hughes says the exhibit was partly inspired from a 1930 letter from a former curator to the museum’s former president, Granville Valentine.

“The exhibit title is a play on a quote from Laura Bragg, who was the acting director of the Valentine in the late 1920s until 1930s,” Hughes explained.

“That’s when the museum was closed for a massive reorganization. In a 1930 letter to the Valentine Museum president, she cautioned against not opening on time. There were thoughts within the museum that we weren’t ready; there would be a delay. In her letter, she wrote, ‘A finished museum is a dead one.'”

Hughes adds that letter sparked conversations about a museum that is constantly evolving and adapting to the community.

“If we wait until we feel like everything is absolutely finished and installed and perfect, we will never reopen,” she said. “So, we need to let the community in and continue to let things change as we see what the response will be. That is really the spirit of The Valentine and of this exhibit.”

The exhibit is now open and runs through the end of next summer. The Valentine is offering free admission on Saturday, July 1, regular ticket prices and museum hours can be found on the Valentine’s website.