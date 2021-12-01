New VCU Health patient portal to go live on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health System is launching a new patient portal called Epic, set to go live on Saturday, Dec. 4.

VCU says all VCU Health hospitals and clinics are adopting the new system, which gives patients the ability to easily and securely share health records inside and outside the VCU Health System.

You can also have telehealth appointments or talk to an urgent care provider right from the portal.

VCU Health MyChart, also set to go live on Saturday, will conveniently give patients a way to see price estimates, pay bills, review prescriptions and test results and request new appointments.