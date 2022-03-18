RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) plans to close access to and from the Maury Street roundabout and the Exit 73 on/off ramps for Interstate-95.

This closure is expected to run from 5 a.m. Saturday, March 26 to about 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Crews will be working on paving and road marking.

According to VDOT, during work hours, drivers should expect the following closures and detour routes:

I-95 north and south Exit 73 (to Maury Street): Please use Exit 69 (Bells Road) as an alternative

on/off ramp.

Maury Street will be closed between 3rd and 6th Streets. To access I-95 from Maury Street: Take

3rd Street north to Everett Street west to 6th Street east to Dinwiddie Avenue west to Commerce Road

south to the ramp to I-95.

4th Street will be closed at Dinwiddie Avenue. To access I-95 from 4th Street: Take Dinwiddie

Avenue west to Commerce Road south to the ramp to I-95.

If inclement weather pushes crews off schedule, these closures will be moved to 5 a.m. Saturday, April 2 to about 6 p.m. Sunday, April 3.