RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding who vandalized the Arthur Ashe mural in Richmond’s Battery Park in 2021.

A new video released earlier this week shows two people defacing the mural with white nationalist tags nearly a year after the vandalism took place.

Police say the new video changes the nature of their investigation and it might be helpful in finding out who vandalized the colorful mural.

Vandals painted “Patriot Front” symbols over the mural. Richmond Parks and Recreation said the racist graffiti was found on both sides of Arthur Ashe’s face and inside the tunnel.

