RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Newly obtained video by 8News shows the tense moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Richmond.

On Friday, March 31, officers swarmed a parking lot on North Avenue, looking for James Talbert, accused of shooting and killing his wife, 55-year-old Peace Talbert, in their home just hours before. Talbert had driven away from the original crime scene before officers arrived.

The newly obtained video shows 63-year-old Talbert, seven miles away, parked in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Minutes later, a police cruiser can be seen passing by before making a U-turn and speeding into the parking lot. As the officers are exiting their vehicle, Talbert can be seen getting out of his truck and pointing a gun at the officers. Immediately, Talbert fires at least two shots at the officer on the driver’s side of the cruiser.

The video shows the officer on the passenger side as he fires one shot back at Talbert, causing him to fall to the ground. More police can then be seen arriving at the scene and administering aid before paramedics arrive.

Talbert was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died later that night.

“It was incredibly quick, so based upon the video we have seen, it was within a second or two when officers discharged their weapons,” said acting police chief Rick Edwards on the day of the shooting. “We have reviewed video from the scene and detectives are reviewing body-worn cameras and attempting to talk to the officers at this time.”

Ten days after the shooting, the Richmond Police Department still had not specified why their officers fired their weapons. In a press release on April 1, the department only said “a firearm was recovered at the scene,” and it was “believed to belong to the suspect.”

However, this new video clearly shows Talbert fired the first shot.

According to police, both officers are still on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.