New Virginia ABC store opens in Richmond but how are they filling the shelves?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority opened a new store in downtown Richmond Monday.

Virginia ABC said it had been wanting to expand into the booming area of Manchester, so they opened the new store on Hull Street.

The new opening however, comes at a time when Virginia ABC is short on supply and staff.

Regional Manager Ramon Santiago admitted they had to take some supply from other stores and direct an additional shipment to the Manchester store to get it up and running.

“This is probably the most in stock store in the Commonwealth right now,” Santiago said.

Grand Opening of VA ABC, Hull Street Manchester

Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill said they also pulled in additional staff to get this new store ready.

“It is a lot heavier lift than it usually is. But we felt that this space, we’ve been waiting to occupy it for a little while. It was ready to go and we really felt like it was important to get in here,” Hill said.



Supply chain shortages have left many Virginia ABC store shelves empty. Low spirits prompted people like Luke Saville to pounce on opening day.

“I have been passing by and seeing that the shelves are fully stocked. I was just waiting for the doors to open,” Saville said.



Still, even in the new store, not all the shelves are full. And that’s not their only struggle.

Just recently, Virginia ABC announced it was cutting back hours at all the state run stores in the commonwealth to counter staffing shortages. Hill said that even if the alcohol gets to the distribution center, it still requires workers to move it.

“Once it gets to us and being able to receive takes staffing, getting it back out takes trucks and staffing,” Hill explained.

A House Bill introduced by Nicholas J. Freitas that would have done away with the state-run ABC stores was postponed Jan. 25.



8News asked if the state-run system puts Virginia at disadvantage, as some viewers report traveling to South Carolina, and finding a larger supply in their privately run stores. Hill said it’s really about moving product through the country. He claims states like Louisiana, California and New York, which are all private, are short on spirits too.