New weekly market coming to the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Stadium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Warm weather has returned to the city, and with it comes a new weekly event for Richmonders to look forward to.

The PopUp Market at the Diamond will happen every Saturday starting next month. This new weekly event is a partnership between River City Festivals and the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Brian Sullivan, a spokesperson with River City Festivals, said at least 50 different vendors will sell at the market every week. There will be everything from jewelry makers and local comic book artists to woodworkers and vendors with kids activities.

“This has been a tough year for everybody and that is certainly no less true than for all of these small businesses and local artisans and crafters that rely on gatherings and events in order to share what they love to do and in order to provide for themselves and their families,” he said. “So we’re really excited to be able to get this market up and running.”

There will also be various food options, including beer and wine sales and a different food truck every week.

“We just hope we see a lot of people,” Sullivan said.

The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays starting April 10 at the “Blue Lot” directly next to The Diamond located at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. This is a free event. While the market is outside, COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced.

You can find a full list of vendors and more information about the event online here.