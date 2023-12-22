RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re ready to get serious about your health, but have been waiting for just the right push — how does $4,000 sound?

That’s precisely how much two locally-owned Richmond-area businesses are offering as the top prize in their inaugural fitness transformation contest, beginning the first week of the new year.

“Transform RVA” is a 90-day fitness transformation contest established by RVA Iron Gym and No Limits Nutrition — owned by Brandon Garner and Bobby George — and Joe Kincaid, respectively.

“I’ve always thought it would be fun to do, and we want to build off the momentum people have going into the new year,” Kincaid said about the competition.

As of Dec. 22, Garner said the contest has already had 200 signups, with more than two weeks to go until registration ends.

“The goal is just to have, you know, 500 people do this and try to transform their lives and get in better shape,” Garner said. “But also, somebody is going to win $4,000.”

RVA Iron Gym located in Richmond at 3910 Adams Road. (Photos: RVA Iron)

The contest runs from Jan. 1 through April 5 and boasts a lucrative prize of $4,000 cash to the first-place winner with the best transformation.

First place prize: $4,000 cash

$4,000 cash Second place prize: A year’s supply of protein from No Limits Nutrition Center, and one-year free gym membership from RVA Iron Gym (about a $1,500 value)

A year’s supply of protein from No Limits Nutrition Center, and one-year free gym membership from RVA Iron Gym (about a $1,500 value) Third place prize: $200 No Limits gift card, and a three-month free gym membership from RVA Iron Gym ($410 value)

Transform RVA will be judged on decrease in body fat, increase in muscle mass/definition and change in weight by a panel of five judges, ranging from fitness coaches to professional bodybuilders recognized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Professional League.

“I just wanted to make something the community could do together,” Kincaid said. “You’re competing against each other, but most importantly you’re competing against yourself.”

No Limits Nutrition Center is owned by Joe Kincaid, located at 1311 Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: No Limits Nutrition) No Limits Nutrition Center is owned by Joe Kincaid, located at 1311 Broad Street in Richmond (Photo: No Limits Nutrition)

Contest winners will be announced April 6 at RVA Fit Day, a joint venture by Garner and Kincaid to bring the Richmond community together to learn about fitness, health and wellness. The first-of-its-kind 2024 event will be held at The Commons, located at 2101 Maywill Street in Richmond.

In addition to announcing the transformation winner, Garner says RVA Fit Day will provide a space for local brands and vendors to showcase their products and services to better serve and educate the community, and will even feature meetups with fan-favorite fitness influencers and bodybuilders.

“RVA Fit Day was our way to just bring all these people together under one roof,” Garner explained. “It’s a culmination of everybody together, supporting health and wellness, period. It’s about people coming in, getting information and learning things they may not know about.”

The Commons has space for up to 100 vendors, as well as four basketball courts, two turf fields, a stage and more. Garner said inquiries into event participation have been rolling in and he is excited to bring the community together and improve lives beyond the 12-week challenge.

“I hope those who sign up can develop habits that they can take along with them for the rest of their life,” Garner said.

Participants do not have to be members of RVA Iron Gym to sign up for the contest, and entry is free. More information on the 90-day transformation challenge can be found here, and signups can be completed online here. Registration ends Jan. 7.

“We want everyone to sign up for it,” Kincaid said. “Anyone can win.”