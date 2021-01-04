Newbille, Robertson to serve as Richmond City Council leadership

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new Richmond City Council members were sworn in on Monday. The new members came together to vote on the council president and vice president.

After two unanimous votes, Cynthia Newbille will continue to serve as president and Ellen Robertson will serve as vice president.

The new Richmond City Council includes; Andreas Addison (District 1), Katherine Jordan (2), Ann-Frances Lambert (3), Kristen Nye Larson (4), Stephanie Lynch (5), Ellen Robertson (6), Cynthia Newbille (7), Reva Trammel (8) and Michael Jones (9).