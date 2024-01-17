RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Boulevard Bridge, AKA “The Nickel Bridge,” has been closed due to icy weather conditions.

The most announcement was made by the Richmond Police Department around 9:30 a.m. The Richmond Metropolitan Transit Authority made a similar announcement last night around 7:45 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning that the Richmond metro area may have slick spots and icy roads this morning due to the lingering effects of Monday’s snowfall.

VDOT recommends morning commuters use extra caution, particularly in areas with a high likelihood of freezing, such as cold spots, ramps, overpasses and bridges.

To report road hazards and icy conditions to VDOT, call 800-367-7623 or visit the department website.